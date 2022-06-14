Trip to the Carribbean in the cards for $250K Hamilton lottery winner

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man says a trip to Barbados with his wife is on the list of things his $250,000 lottery win will be earmarked for in the near future.

Jeffrey Leek, who works in the automotive industry, picked up his cheque this week for winning the top prize in OLG’s Instant Turbo game.

“I picked up this ticket at a store I never go to in a different area of town,” said Leek who’s been playing the lottery since he was 19.

The 48-year-old father, who purchased the ticket at Big Bear Food Mart on Concession Street, initially thought he had won just $250, but saw more zeros after a closer look.

“I was shocked,” Leek said. “I texted my wife and told her we had just won $250,000 and she didn’t believe me.”

Alongside his trip to the island nation in the Carribbean, Leek saaid the money will be spent on some unpaid bills and an investment in his retirement.