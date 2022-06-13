Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers re-sign Brad Malone to 2-way contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2022 8:01 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed depth forward Brad Malone to a two-year, two-way contract.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$762,500.

READ MORE: Koskinen signs contract in Switzerland after 4 seasons with Oilers

Malone, 33, played eight regular-season games for the NHL team last season, putting up two points (one goal, one assist). He also made two post-season appearances.

Malone spent much of the year with Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League where he tallied 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) and 65 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season appearances. He added four more points (two goals, two assists) in five post-season games.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Kailer Yamamoto thanks mentor Brad Malone for success with Edmonton Oilers

Hailing from Miramichi, N.B., Malone was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL entry draft.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s played for Edmonton, Colorado and the Carolina Hurricanes, appearing in 207 regular-season NHL games and recording 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) and 200 penalty minutes.

Philadelphia Flyers’ Zack MacEwen, center, collides with Edmonton Oilers’ Brad Malone, left, and Kailer Yamamoto during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. View image in full screen
Philadelphia Flyers’ Zack MacEwen, center, collides with Edmonton Oilers’ Brad Malone, left, and Kailer Yamamoto during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagNational Hockey League tagNHL Hockey tagOilers hockey tagbrad malone tagEdmonton Oilers offseason tagEdmonton Oilers transactions tagOilers re-sign Brad Malone tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers