Police seek to identify 3 suspects after pharmacy robbery in Vaughan, Ont.

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said on June 10, at around 6:55 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a pharmacy located on Rutherford Road near Clarence Street.

Police said two male suspects entered the store and allegedly demanded cash and drugs from the victim.

Officers said one suspect made it appear as if he had a gun in his pocket when he made the demand.

“The suspects obtained a quantity of cash and drugs before fleeing from the scene in a light-coloured vehicle,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the two male suspects both had a thin build and were wearing black clothing.

Officers said a third suspect was driving the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

