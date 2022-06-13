Crack, handgun seized in Winnipeg drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two women have been charged in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking.

In a release Monday police said the guns and gangs unit arrested two suspects Sunday in a cab near Ellice Avenue and Minto Street following an investigation a woman believed to be helping a street gang sell crack cocaine.

A search of the cab and the suspects turned up a 15 ounces of crack cocaine, worth an estimated $34,000, 12 grams of cocaine, prescription pills, and just over $2,000 in cash, police say.

Police say a 9mm calibre handgun modified to make it fully automatic, along with a loaded extended magazine, was also seized.

They say ammunition and a bulletproof vest was found in a subsequent raid at a home in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue.

A 43-year-old woman from Peguis First Nation is facing a number of firearms-related charges, as well as two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

A 52-year-old woman from Rathwell, Man., is also facing drug and firearms charges.

Both women have been detained in police custody.

