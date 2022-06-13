Menu

Crime

Crack, handgun seized in Winnipeg drug investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 3:54 pm
Police say an investigation into street gang drug trafficking has led to charges against two women. View image in full screen
Police say an investigation into street gang drug trafficking has led to charges against two women. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two women have been charged in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking.

In a release Monday police said the guns and gangs unit arrested two suspects Sunday in a cab near Ellice Avenue and Minto Street following an investigation a woman believed to be helping a street gang sell crack cocaine.

Read more: Drug, weapons charges laid after raid on Winnipeg homes

A search of the cab and the suspects turned up a 15 ounces of crack cocaine, worth an estimated $34,000, 12 grams of cocaine, prescription pills, and just over $2,000 in cash, police say.

Police say a 9mm calibre handgun modified to make it fully automatic, along with a loaded extended magazine, was also seized.

Click to play video: 'Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg' Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg – Mar 29, 2022

They say ammunition and a bulletproof vest was found in a subsequent raid at a home in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue.

A 43-year-old woman from Peguis First Nation is facing a number of firearms-related charges, as well as two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: Meth, crack seized in Winnipeg drug raid

A 52-year-old woman from Rathwell, Man., is also facing drug and firearms charges.

Both women have been detained in police custody.

