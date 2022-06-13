Sarnia police arrest man with knifes after threats during local concert

Send this page to someone via email

A Sarnia, Ont., man was charged after threatening people with knives at a concert in a local park on Friday, according to police.

On Friday, around approximately 11:20 p.m., officers arrived at Centennial Park in the area of an ongoing concert after a man was seen swinging two knives at trees near crowds of people.

Police said the suspect allegedly turned to an individual and threatened to kill them with the knife.

Officers located the suspect before the incident escalated and he was taken into custody.

Both knives were recovered and described as kitchen knives by police.

The accused, Paul Smith Wytka, 38, of Sarnia, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats to cause death and bodily harm.

He was held for a bail hearing and has since been released.