Police seek duo believed to have vandalized Harriet Tubman school, neighbourhood in St. Catharines

Niagara police say they are seeking two people in connection with a series of vandalism incidents in which racist and homophobic slurs were spray-painted across a number of locations in St. Catharines.

Investigators say the exterior of Harriet Tubman School on Henry Street as well as vehicles, homes, and other buildings were targeted within a 300-metre-square area around George, Catherine, Albert and Louisa streets on Saturday night.

In all, Niagara police say 13 occurrences were discovered including damage to two school buses, six passenger vehicles, a Harriet Tubman statue and some neighbourhood signs.

The suspects are both males and are believed to have travelled to the area either by foot or bicycle.

Police say vandalism at the school began just before 10 p.m. based on security camera footage obtained by detectives.

The first suspect is believed to be left-handed with a medium build and was wearing light coloured pants and sweater as well as a baseball hat and black Nike shoes.

The second person appears to have a thin build and was wearing a striped hooded sweater, light coloured shoes and a flat brimmed baseball hat.

Anyone with information or video can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.