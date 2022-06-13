Menu

Crime

Weekend hate crimes in Peterborough lead to 1 arrest, 3 suspects sought: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 11:49 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police investigated two incidents on the weekend which they deemed hate crimes. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police dealt with a pair of hate crimes on the weekend, leading to the arrest of one person and the search for three other suspects.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers said there was an altercation at a residence in the area of Chemong Road and Broadway Boulevard. Police said a verbal argument led to a physical altercation and that the accused made “derogatory comments” to the victim.

Due to comments made at the time of the offence, police have classified the incident as a hate crime, police said Monday.

Read more: White nationalist leader Kevin Goudreau accused of uttering threats: Peterborough police

A hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property that is motivated by an offender’s hate bias towards a racial, religious, ethnic, sexual orientation or disability group.

Police say the suspect and victim were treated by paramedics at the scene.

A 31-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 28.

Skateboard swung

 

On Friday at around 5 p.m., officers responded to an assault reported in the area of George and King streets.

Police said a woman was waiting for a shuttle when she was approached by an unknown man. A verbal argument ensued between two males when the woman attempted to intervene. Police say the suspect held up a skateboard in a threatening manner and “made derogatory comments based on the colour of her skin.”

“The suspect then attempted to take a swing at the victim before fleeing the area with two other people,” police said.

The victim was not injured. Officers canvassed the area but a suspect was not located.

The suspect was described to police as a man in his early 20s with a medium build and short, light hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie, possibly grey in colour, shorts which were believed to be either dark or jeans, and a ball cap of unknown colour. He was carrying a longboard skateboard.

The two other males are in their late teens to early 20s and were with the suspect. Both were described as having dark, medium-length hair and a medium build and each was carrying a longboard skateboard. One was wearing a dark ball cap, dark hoodie, dark pants and white shoes. The other was wearing a dark grey hoodie, black shorts, a dark coloured ball cap and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit stopcrimehere.ca to submit a tip online.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough CMA ranked the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes per capita in Canada' Peterborough CMA ranked the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes per capita in Canada
Peterborough CMA ranked the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes per capita in Canada – Mar 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
