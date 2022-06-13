Menu

Headline link
Canada

SIU investigate crash early Sunday in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 8:49 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked their mandate following a Motor Vehicle Collision in the area of Barton Street East and Smith Avenue on June 12, 2022. Global News

A crash early Sunday that was serious enough to close Barton Street East near the General Hospital for several hours is under investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the crash occurred near Barton Street East and Smith Avenue during the early hours of Sunday.

Read more: 7 injured, 1 killed in Saturday night multi-vehicle collision: Hamilton paramedics

No details have been released on what happened or the nature of the injuries sustained amid the incident.

The SIU is called in when there is a police action that involves serious injury or death.

