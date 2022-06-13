SIU investigate crash early Sunday in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A crash early Sunday that was serious enough to close Barton Street East near the General Hospital for several hours is under investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the crash occurred near Barton Street East and Smith Avenue during the early hours of Sunday.

No details have been released on what happened or the nature of the injuries sustained amid the incident.

The SIU is called in when there is a police action that involves serious injury or death.

