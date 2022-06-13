Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search expands in Lindsay, Ont. for missing 11-year-old boy Draven Graham

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 8:11 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are searching for Draven Graham, 11, last seen on June 12. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are searching for Draven Graham, 11, last seen on June 12. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Additional resources have joined police in Lindsay, Ont., to search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3 p.m. Sunday, the father of Draven Graham reported his son was missing from his Queen St. home.

Draven was last observed around 3:30 p.m. in Rivera Park near the Scugog River, said Sgt. Deb Hagarty during a media briefing on 10 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Northumberland OPP seek missing 16-year-old girl Brooke England in Brighton

Police say Draven is autistic, four feet 10 inches, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and dark jogging pants.

In a brief update outside the police station, Hagarty asked residents in the area to check their properties and any surveillance video as they believe Draven may be hiding.

Story continues below advertisement

Hagarty noted the boy has “limited verbal skills” and has a “sensory irritation to touch.”

“He does like to hide and is likely not to come out if called by name,” said Hagarty.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He does like to hide and is likely not to come out if called by name," said Hagarty.

Police also believe he may be naked as some clothing was found in the area of Caroline Street.

“Draven has been observed on video surveillance walking northbound on Caroline Street,” Hagarty said.

In another update issued at 1:45 p.m., Hagarty said police are looking to speak with two male teenagers (approximately 15 to 18) who were fishing in Riveria Park on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.. One of them is described as a tall with glasses and the other was wearing a baseball hat.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Officers would like to speak with them as they may have seen Draven in the park yesterday” she said.

The search has involved municipal police, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, helicopter and canine unit, the Peterborough Police Service’s canine unit and local volunteer firefighters and at midnight, Lindsay police said the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team (OVERT) had joined first responders in the search.

“Emergency services are using all resources to search the area of Queen St N, east of the Scugog River, by foot, boat, drone and helicopter,” police stated in a tweet on Sunday night.

Police asked residents to keep Rivera Park clear of vehicles to allow for emergency service vehicles to access the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.

Story continues below advertisement

— more to come

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagMissing tagCity of Kawartha Lakes taglindsay tagMissing boy tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagScugog River tagDraven Graham tagLindsay missing boy tagLindsay search tagMissing boy in Lindsay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers