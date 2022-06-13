Search expands in Lindsay, Ont. for missing 11-year-old boy Draven Graham

Send this page to someone via email

Additional resources have joined police in Lindsay, Ont., to search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3 p.m. Sunday, the father of Draven Graham reported his son was missing from his Queen St. home.

Draven was last observed around 3:30 p.m. in Rivera Park near the Scugog River, said Sgt. Deb Hagarty during a media briefing on 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say Draven is autistic, four feet 10 inches, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and dark jogging pants.

In a brief update outside the police station, Hagarty asked residents in the area to check their properties and any surveillance video as they believe Draven may be hiding.

Hagarty noted the boy has “limited verbal skills” and has a “sensory irritation to touch.”

"He does like to hide and is likely not to come out if called by name," said Hagarty.

Police also believe he may be naked as some clothing was found in the area of Caroline Street.

“Draven has been observed on video surveillance walking northbound on Caroline Street,” Hagarty said.

Search continues for missing autistic 11-year-old Draven Graham. Please check around your property and outbuildings. https://t.co/uHQWS5VlgE — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) June 13, 2022

In another update issued at 1:45 p.m., Hagarty said police are looking to speak with two male teenagers (approximately 15 to 18) who were fishing in Riveria Park on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.. One of them is described as a tall with glasses and the other was wearing a baseball hat.

“Officers would like to speak with them as they may have seen Draven in the park yesterday” she said.

The search has involved municipal police, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, helicopter and canine unit, the Peterborough Police Service’s canine unit and local volunteer firefighters and at midnight, Lindsay police said the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team (OVERT) had joined first responders in the search.

“Emergency services are using all resources to search the area of Queen St N, east of the Scugog River, by foot, boat, drone and helicopter,” police stated in a tweet on Sunday night.

Police asked residents to keep Rivera Park clear of vehicles to allow for emergency service vehicles to access the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.

Both the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the helicopter are on scene searching the Scugog River for the missing boy #cklnews pic.twitter.com/ELaPLVJrhr — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 13, 2022

Police continue to search for missing 11-year-old Draven Graham, last seen yesterday June 12 in the area of Rivera Park in Lindsay. Please search your yards and outbuildings, review any video surveillance. pic.twitter.com/jhKHBWN60V — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) June 13, 2022

