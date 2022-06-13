One dead after dangerous weekend for young children in Quebec residential pools

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old child is in hospital in serious condition after falling into the pool at his home Sunday afternoon in Repentigny.

The child remained in the water for about 20 minutes and was in cardiac arrest when he was rushed to a hospital.

The child fell into an inground swimming pool at a residence on Iberville Boulevard around 3:47 p.m., according to the call received by Repentigny police.

Police found that the swimming pool was abandoned, “black and muddy,” Sgt. Bruno Marier said.

Two neighbours were already in the water trying to find the child. The child was eventually located in the deepest part of the pool.

A police officer had to dive to get him out of the water and hand him over to the paramedics.

“We are still awaiting news of his state of health, but we have been able to determine that he spent about 20 minutes in the bottom of the water, so we fear the worst,” Sgt. Marier said.

Several adults and children were present at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Saint-Lambert Drowning

A four-year-old boy lost his life on Saturday after being found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Saint-Lambert.

According to information provided by Longueuil police (SPAL), emergency services were called at about 4:10 p.m. after the discovery of the young boy in a swimming pool on Normandy Avenue.

“Manoeuvres were quickly undertaken, as soon as the first responders arrived. A cardiac defibrillator was also used,” Longueuil police said on social media.

The child was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead shortly after 5 p.m.

Police are investigating.

Quebec City

In the Quebec City region, a young boy was saved by an alert adult after being found unconscious in his family’s pool.

The province has recorded 20 drowning deaths so far this year.