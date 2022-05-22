Menu

Canada

Body of girl who fell into a river in Ste-Adèle found: Quebec provincial police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 6:15 pm
The teenage victim, whose identity has not been made public, was standing on rocks with three other people under a bridge when she allegedly slipped and fell into the water. View image in full screen
The teenage victim, whose identity has not been made public, was standing on rocks with three other people under a bridge when she allegedly slipped and fell into the water. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say the body of a teenage girl who fell into a river in Ste-Adèle, Que. two weeks ago was found Sunday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers were called around 9 a.m. Sunday after a local spotted a body in the the Rivière du Nord.

Police recovered the body and later confirmed it was the girl that went missing on May 12.

The teenage victim, whose identity has not been made public, was standing on rocks with three other people under a bridge when she allegedly slipped and fell into the water.

Rescue teams were deployed, including a dive team, firefighters and a helicopter.

Authorities say they are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

— With files from the Canadian Press

