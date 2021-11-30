Menu

Canada
November 30 2021 6:00pm
02:06

Calls for independent inquiry following violent arrest by Quebec City police

There is political fallout from an alleged case of racial profiling by Quebec City police. Officers were suspended after being filmed violently arresting black teenagers over the weekend. The public security minister has asked the police ethics commissioner to look into the incident. But as Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports, opposition parties are calling for a full independent inquiry.
Warning: the images contained in the report are disturbing.

