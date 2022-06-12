Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s a mystery’: Peace Arch Park remains closed

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 7:53 pm
Motorists wait at U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection booths at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash., across the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.Border and travel exemptions put in place after a series of devastating storms hit British Columbia will end next week. View image in full screen
Canada's side of the Peace Arch Provincial Park remains closed to the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

“May these gates never be closed” are the words written on the iconic Peace Arch at the Canada – US border.

“This area is the only place on the entire Canada – US border where there’s an international peace park that people can cross to from either country, share the same space and be together,” Dr. Laurie Trautman said, Border Policy Research Institute’s director.

Read more: U.S. to drop COVID-19 testing for inbound international air travellers

Trautman runs an institute that studies the border at Bellingham’s Western Washington University.

She recalls how in the early days of the pandemic, Peace Arch Park’s unique, open status became a haven for people separated by a closed border.

“They came here in droves, and a lot of those people were unmarried couples who couldn’t see each other because of the border restrictions,” Trautman told Global News on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

But that didn’t last long as worries about COVID-19 triggered the closure of the Canadian side of the park.

Read more: COVID-19 origins unclear but lab leak theory needs more study, WHO says

Two years later with most of Canada vaccinated, and the border mostly re-opened, the Canadian side of the park is still closed.

It turns out the Canadian side is run by the provincial environment ministry, who told Global News they intend to keep it closed indefinitely, because they’re not able to check vaccine status, or ensure visitors meet the border entry requirements.

Some find that baffling given that accessing the park has nothing to do with actually crossing into Canada and the ministry isn’t concerned about the vaccine status of people visiting any of its other parks.

“It’s a mystery why access to the park and the park opening would have anything to do with Canadian entry requirements,” Trautman said.

Click to play video: 'COVID travel: Canada temporarily lifting random COVID testing' COVID travel: Canada temporarily lifting random COVID testing
COVID travel: Canada temporarily lifting random COVID testing
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagBorder tagBorder Crossing tagBC Parks tagPeace Arch tagBC Park tagCOVID closure tagPeace Arch Provincial Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers