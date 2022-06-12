New traffic-calming policy encourages art, block parties and community participation in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary is looking at replacing and improving on the city’s 19-year-old traffic-calming policy.

Back when Calgary’s policy was introduced in 2003, the idea was to install speed bumps and curb extensions to keep people safe.

“The purpose of that was to focus on preventing people from getting hit by cars in traffic-calming areas,” said Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott.

Walcott said the new Neighbourhood Streets Policy takes traffic calming to the next level.

“It’s going beyond just generic pedestrian and car safety and really pushing towards creating neighbourhood streets for people to become a part of,” Walcott said.

Read more: Colourful pilot project curbing speeding in Calgary community

The new plan includes making streets more cycle and scooter friendly. The city is encouraging art and temporary uses like block parties and other ways of building community on side streets.

Story continues below advertisement

The president of Bike Calgary says one of the benefits of the new policy is that communities are being invited to participate.

“There’s all kinds of fringe benefits for people who live in the neighborhoods. The policy is really sound,” said Molli Bennett.

“We are seeing lots of artwork and lots of imagination of what those spaces can be and just a reminder that the streets are for us and we can take them and use them in a way that makes sense.”

Bennett said when speeds are slowed down and people are encouraged to get out of their cars, it’s safer and there’s more connection.

“It’s more fun and there’s more engagement and connection in our community,” Bennett said.

“This makes our city more vibrant, more liveable and more attractive for people to stay in and for people to move here and to invest in the city.”

The policy uses the term “activating” residential streets so that users feel comfortable and safe while walking and cycling.

Read more: Bike Calgary asking city council to make some lane closures put in place during pandemic permanent

“Looking outside your window, the only people who are generally on that street are in a car driving through. So activation is about looking at the other possibilities that you could put onto that street in your community with your community members,” Walcott said.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Calgary said the goal of the Neighbourhood Streets Pilot Policy is to create “streets where neighbours of all ages and abilities can connect and have access to safe, comfortable travel options.”

The policy went before the infrastructure and planning committee on Friday.

The council committee voted to recommend the policy for approval to council.

City council will vote on the policy in July.