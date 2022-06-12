Menu

Canada

Residents celebrate Vancouver’s Strathcona Park with community festival

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 1:54 pm
Residents reclaim Vancouver's Strathcona Park
After it was inaccessible for more than 18 months due to a tent city encampment, residents moved to reclaim Vancouver's Strathcona Park with a party designed to make everyone feel welcome. Paul Johnson reports.

Not so long ago, Vancouver’s Strathcona Park was home to a tent city. It took 18 months for the park to be cleared.

In celebration, a small community festival was held.

Bands were lively, playing music, celebrating the return of park life.

Vancouver's Strathcona Park reopens five months after homeless campers moved

Union Gospel Mission alumni gathered at the park as well.

“We had a little softball game going on in the community with our BBQ,” Jeffery Parsons said.

“We’re just out here, a bunch of guys in recovery, we got Strathcona back and it’s all cleaned up.”

By “back,” Parsons means the restoration of Strathcona to a functioning park for all.

Community members walked the oval track, where the previous controversial tent encampment had existed.

'This was my father's focus: keep Chinatown alive': Vancouver business icon Jack Chow dead at 90

Strathcona Residents Association’s vice president, Katie Lewis, is one of the locals who helped put it together.

“We invited all sorts of community groups to come together for a celebration in the park,” Lewis said.

The festival was a hit, according to community members, a giant melting pot of diverse groups, something only a city like Vancouver can achieve, Lewis said.

The festival even had an eagle expert, Dave Hancock, who was able to educate people on the local eagle action.

“We’ve had this eagle’s nest here now, going on for 24 years that we’ve been following it,” Hancock said.

Related News
Vancouver tagDowntown Eastside tagEast Vancouver tagStrathcona Park tagVancouver Park tagVancouver Event tagVancouver Festival tag

