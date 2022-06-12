Residents celebrate Vancouver’s Strathcona Park with community festival

Send this page to someone via email

Not so long ago, Vancouver’s Strathcona Park was home to a tent city. It took 18 months for the park to be cleared.

In celebration, a small community festival was held.

Bands were lively, playing music, celebrating the return of park life.

Union Gospel Mission alumni gathered at the park as well.

“We had a little softball game going on in the community with our BBQ,” Jeffery Parsons said.

“We’re just out here, a bunch of guys in recovery, we got Strathcona back and it’s all cleaned up.”

By “back,” Parsons means the restoration of Strathcona to a functioning park for all.

Community members walked the oval track, where the previous controversial tent encampment had existed.

Strathcona Residents Association’s vice president, Katie Lewis, is one of the locals who helped put it together.

“We invited all sorts of community groups to come together for a celebration in the park,” Lewis said.

The festival was a hit, according to community members, a giant melting pot of diverse groups, something only a city like Vancouver can achieve, Lewis said.

The festival even had an eagle expert, Dave Hancock, who was able to educate people on the local eagle action.

“We’ve had this eagle’s nest here now, going on for 24 years that we’ve been following it,” Hancock said.

