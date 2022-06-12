BC Liberals meet in Penticton, vote to start name change process

Send this page to someone via email

This weekend, the BC Liberal Party welcomed 800 delegates to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre where they met with fellow members and MLAs.

A main topic of discussion was the future of the BC Liberal name. One of the promises Kevin Falcon made when he was elected party leader was to rebrand and rename the party. On Saturday, delegates voted to begin the name consultation process.

This vote allows the party to explore alternatives. By the end of the year, every member will have the chance to vote on a new name or to keep the current one.

“I’m very intrigued to hear what sort of ideas are going to come forward, what sort of names will be brought forward,” said Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield. “In the end, it’s all about the membership, it’s about them coming up with where we go next.”

This is the first party convention since Kevin Falcon became leader. Throughout the weekend, he’s been delivering speeches and hosting events.

Prince George-Valemount MLA, Shirley Bond says he brings new excitement to the party.

“We’ve seen the energy that he brings to the job, that’s been incredible,” said Bond.

“We get a chance as a BC Liberal family to talk about the issues that matter to members right across the province.”

The convention’s lineup featured several guest speakers, including Angus Reid and Arlene Dickenson. Panels were also held to discuss current issues facing delegates and what they want to see from their representatives.

“Mental health, housing, affordability. People are not liking what they’re seeing out of the leadership in Victoria right now from the NDP. They want change, they know that Kevin represents that change, so we’re driving forward,” said Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford.

Merrifield added that having delegates and MLAs come together after Falcon was elected as leader allows them to hear new suggestions they can take into the future.

“We want to hear ideas. I think that connection to our grassroots, to those that are really invested in the party, is a way for us to create that renewal, really get in touch, and make sure that we’re moving in the right direction with the right messaging,” said Merrifield.

The convention will end Sunday afternoon with a speech from Falcon.

