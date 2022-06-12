Man, 31, killed in ATV crash while on ride in central Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in a rural area of central Nova Scotia.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay says the driver lost control of the vehicle on Saturday evening while out on a recreational ride on another person’s property near Stewiacke Road, in South Branch, about 40 kilometres south of Truro.

The driver and sole occupant of the ATV, a 31-year-old Upper Rawdon man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle came to rest in a brook after the driver lost control.

Their investigation is being assisted by RCMP collision analysis and reconstruction officers and the province’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

RCMP statistics show there were 18 ATV crashes leading to serious injury or death last year in areas where the RCMP responded, with most occurring on provincial roads.

Prior to this weekend’s crash, the RCMP had recorded three cases of serious injury or death in areas they police as of May 4.

The figures had fallen slightly from data collected in 2022 by the RCMP, when they recorded 22 serious injuries and deaths from ATV crashes in cases where they responded.

The data doesn’t account for crashes and collisions that are reported and compiled by the provincial Department of Public Works, which is responsible for collecting data related to crashes that occur off provincial highways.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022.