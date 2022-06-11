8th annual Spirit Walk held for the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal held its the 8th annual spirit walk on Mount Royal Saturday afternoon. Funds raised will go towards the 2nd phase of the shelter and help develop a social pediatric clinic to open next year.

The money will be used to fill seven positions at the clinic but more specifically to hire a family lawyer.

“We know that our emerging issue is youth protection,” said Nakuset the shelter’s executive director. “I have three family care workers at the shelter and that’s not enough. There is actually a backlog of people that need this service.” She added.

Indigenous children are overrepresented at every stage of the youth protection system.

“If you don’t have that professional lawyer that can take a look at a mandate and go ‘nope’ that’s discriminatory, that’s wrong and they show up to court, that’s what gets things done,” said Nakuset.

The goal for this year’s spirit walk is $60 thousand but the shelter is hoping to raise a million by February.

“I already applied to Justice Canada for about $300,000 a year for the next three years. I am waiting on that. We are applying to the McConnell Foundation. We are going to apply to the Secrétariat aux affaires autochtones but this is the actual first money coming in and this is from the community. I love Montreal.”

Montrealers from all backgrounds came to support the cause.

“I want to set the example that indigenous causes are important to myself and to my kids,” said one woman.

Resilience Montreal Executive Director, David Chapman said it was important for him to be there.

“It’s also a good sign to government that it’s not just the indigenous community that’s interested in supporting young families in their community,” said Chapman. “The non-indigenous community is also watching and concerned and wants to see positive changes,” he added.

The fundraising campaign started a few weeks ago. By the end of the walk the $60,000 goal was surpassed. This was the largest turnout in 8 years.