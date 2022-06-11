Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One dead after fire at Empress Hotel in Vancouver, officials say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 1:24 pm
empress hotel View image in full screen
One person is dead following a fire in Vancouver's Empress Hotel, officials say. Global News

One person is dead and two others are hurt following a fire in a hotel room in the Downtown Eastside, officials said early Saturday morning.

According to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, the blaze ignited around 7 a.m., on the second floor of the Empress Hotel on East Hastings Street, near Main Street.

More than 25 firefighters were needed to battle the fire.

Read more: 13 people have mild symptoms after ammonia exposure in Vancouver: fire official

The body of the man was found in the alleyway beside the hotel.

Investigators said they’re looking into whether he jumped or was thrown from the building.

A bicycle-battery explosion is being investigated as the possible cause, and the Vancouver Police Department has opened an investigation regarding the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'BC Coroner’s Service: More women and girls are dying from illicit drug use' BC Coroner’s Service: More women and girls are dying from illicit drug use
BC Coroner’s Service: More women and girls are dying from illicit drug use
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagLower Mainland tagDowntown Eastside tagVancouver fire tagVancouver Fire & Rescue Services tagVancouver Downtown Eastside tagEmpress Hotel tagVancouver downtown tagvancouver fatality tagEmpress Hotel fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers