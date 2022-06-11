One dead after fire at Empress Hotel in Vancouver, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two others are hurt following a fire in a hotel room in the Downtown Eastside, officials said early Saturday morning.

According to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, the blaze ignited around 7 a.m., on the second floor of the Empress Hotel on East Hastings Street, near Main Street.

More than 25 firefighters were needed to battle the fire.

The body of the man was found in the alleyway beside the hotel.

Investigators said they’re looking into whether he jumped or was thrown from the building.

A bicycle-battery explosion is being investigated as the possible cause, and the Vancouver Police Department has opened an investigation regarding the incident.

