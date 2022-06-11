SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 528 people in hospital, 110 in intensive care

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: U.S. to drop mandatory testing for inbound international air travellers' COVID-19: U.S. to drop mandatory testing for inbound international air travellers
WATCH ABOVE: The Biden administration will drop pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for air travellers effective Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET after heavy lobbying from airlines and the travel industry, the White House has confirmed to Global News.

There are 528 people in hospital on Saturday with COVID-19, according to data released by the provincial government.

There are also 110 people in an Ontario ICU.

The figures show a continuing downward trend in Ontario’s hospital occupancy rates. Friday saw 536 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and 110 in an Ontario ICU with or due to the virus. Meanwhile, there were 671 people in hospital and 107 in intensive care on Saturday, June 4.

The data also includes 12 new deaths.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 536 people in hospital, 110 in intensive care

The figures come the same day most of Ontario’s final mask requirements were dropped.

Masks will no longer be required on public transit — including GO Transit and the Toronto Transit Commission — as well as in public health-care settings like hospitals.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Several hospitals have confirmed to Global News, though, that they will be keeping masking requirements in place after the provincial mandate lifts Saturday.

They include the University Health Network, Sinai Health, Unity Health Toronto, Women’s College Hospital, SickKids, Sunnybrook and Lakeridge Health.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said that with virus indicators heading in the right direction and high vaccination rates, it’s time to replace mandates with guidance.

He said it’s still recommended that masks be worn in those settings, but that they will no longer be the subject of an emergency order that came with the threat of fines and jail time.

Masks are still required in group settings like shelters or long-term care and retirement homes.

Read more: Ontario mask mandates lapse for public transit, health care settings

Ontario reported 825 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Test positivity reported Sunday declined marginally. A total of 7.1 per cent of test results reported on Saturday by Public Health Ontario were positive, compared to 7.3 per cent Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagontario covid numbers tagCOVID-19 Hospitalizations tagCOVID Ontario figures tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers