U.S. Coast Guard assisting after oil spill in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The U.S. Coast Guard is helping after an oil spill was reported in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

In a press release Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it received notification of the spill at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, 5,300 gallons of oil was spilled into the St. Marys side of Sugar Island.

“No injuries or deaths have been reported by Algoma Steel,” the release read. “The Coast Guard is requesting all traffic to stay clear of the impacted area.”

Captain Anthony Jones, Commander, Sector Sault Sainte Marie said, the coast guard is “working in lock-step with our Canadian, American, and tribal partners to ensure the sanctity of our river.”

Meanwhile, Algoma Public Health has issued an advisory warning those who get their water directly from the St. Marys River not to drink it.

“Please be advised that if your drinking water intake is located in the St. Marys River downstream (East) of Algoma Steel Inc. and Great Lakes Power and/or you have dug a well close to the shoreline there may be risk of contamination resulting from this spill.”

Algoma Public health said those affected should not drink, swim, bathe or shower in the water and should use alternative water sources like bottled water.

The public should also “restrict pet and livestock access to the water.”

The health unit is also advising the public not to use the river for “recreational purposes” such as swimming, kayaking or fishing at this time.

“Control and remediation is currently underway by Algoma Steel with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) overseeing regulation,” the advisory reads.

Algoma Public Health noted, though, that the advisory doesn’t apply to those on the Sault Ste. Marie municipal drinking water system.

“There is no concern relating to this system at this time,” the advisory reads.

Global News reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, and to Algoma Steel for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

