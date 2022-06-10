Menu

Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 536 people in hospital, 110 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 10:30 am
Ontario is reporting 536 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 110 in intensive care.

This is down by 13 for hospitalizations and a decrease of eight for ICUs since the previous day as hospitals report a week-over-week decline.

Last Friday, there were 669 hospitalizations with 117 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 58 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 835 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,311,360.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,324 from the previous day as 10 new virus-related death were added.

There are a total of 1,289,514 recoveries, which is around 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 999 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.2 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 57.1 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.8 per cent with 36.5 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 14,471 doses in the last day.

The government said 9,192 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 3,554 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 7.3 per cent, the same as reported a week ago.

