Weekend events, road closures in Toronto for June 11 and 12

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a look at the events in Toronto, along with road closures for Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

Luminato

Luminato runs from June 9 to June 19, an arts festival in Toronto with free concerts, dance, theatre, music, art and literature. There will be a live concert at Yonge-Dundas Square on both Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ride to Conquer Cancer

The Ride to Conquer Cancer is a two-day cycling event to raise money for cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre celebrating its 15th year. The event is a 200 km route from Toronto to Niagara with an overnight stop in Hamilton.

For this event, the westbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed to vehicles from Strachan Avenue to Windermere Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Portugal Day Parade

The Portuguese community will be celebrating its annual Portugal Day on Saturday. Lansdowne Avenue will be closed between Bloor Street West to College Street from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Grilled Cheese Challenge festival

South Etobicoke is hosting a Grilled Cheese Challenge Festival where people can offer their take on the best grilled cheese rated by best tasting, most unique and best gourmet. There will also be live music, entertainment, specialty drinks and a beer garden.

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed to vehicles for this event between Seventh and Second Streets from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Foodalicious

Foodalicious runs from Friday (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.) at Downsview Park. The event will have food trucks and vendors, a craft beer village, live music, games and a kids zone.

Run for Women event

Queens Park Crescent East and West, from College Street to Bloor Street West, will be closed to vehicles from 12:01 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday for the Run for Women event in support of the department of psychiatry at Women’s College Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Word on the Street festival

Word on the Street festival is an annual celebration of storytelling, ideas, reading, writing and literacy and an event to discover books by Canadian and Indigenous authors.

Queens Park Crescent East and West, from Wellesley Street West to Bloor Street West, will also be closed to vehicles from 10:30 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

ActiveTO

Bayview Avenue will be closed between Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square.

River Street will be closed between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway will be closed between Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road, from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The typical Lake Shore Boulevard West closure will not be in effect, except for Saturday morning due to the Ride to Conquer Cancer cycling fundraiser. The westbound lanes will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Strachan Avenue to Windermere Avenue.

Other road closures and restrictions due to construction and infrastructure work

Roads within High Park will be closed to vehicles during the weekend. Limited street parking is available on Bloor Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Islington Avenue, from Eglinton Avenue West to The Kingsway, remains closed to vehicles until Friday, June 17, to accommodate the RBC Canadian Open.

Jarvis Street, from Carlton Street to Bloor Street East, including Ted Rogers Way, is reduced to one lane in each direction for road resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and intersection safety modifications.

Wellesley Street East, from Ontario to Sherbourne Streets, is reduced to one westbound lane for bikeway and road reconstruction.

Wellington Street, from Yonge to Church Streets, is reduced to one westbound lane for TTC track replacement and sidewalk improvements.

Travel lanes on The Queensway, between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue, are reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction for King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles (KQQR) TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work.

King Street West is also closed at the KQQR intersection.

TTC service

This weekend, there will be no subway service on the portion of TTC Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to Metrolinx construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

On Sunday, service on the portion of Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will begin by noon to accommodate beam replacement on the Prince Edward (Bloor) Viaduct.

Story continues below advertisement

GO Train service

No GO Train service will be provided on the Stouffville line from Friday evening until Sunday. Replacement buses will provide service between Union Station Bus Terminal and Unionville, Centennial, Markham, Mount Joy, Stouffville, and Old Elm GO Stations. Some buses will run express trips.

Replacement buses will not serve Kennedy, Agincourt or Milliken GO Stations. Customers may wish to use the TTC instead.

No late-evening GO Train service on the Lake Shore West line to Aldershot and West Harbour GO Stations on Friday. Customers can take GO Bus route 18S during this time.