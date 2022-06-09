From convict to confectionary: Popcorn company provides 2nd chances following incarceration

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario-based snack company is hoping to give ex-convicts a second chance.

They say everyone deserves a second chance but for a lot of ex-convicts released back into society, that’s something they find not many are willing to give them.

“Unfortunately, there is a stigma. Traditionally, it’s always been that way and a lot of these people have just made mistakes,” said Dave St. Onge, curator at the Correctional Services of Canada Museum.

That was the driving force behind the creation of Comeback Snacks, a popcorn company with an important mission.

“We make good popcorn, but we also raise awareness to the stigma that people face during and after incarceration, and also help people restart their lives and it started with restarting mine,” said Emily O’Brien, founder of Comeback Snacks.

O’Brien, who has been incarcerated herself, is no stranger to the stigmas people have to deal with after being released.

“A bank wouldn’t even open a business account, due to the nature of the business,” she said.

She tries to make a difference, through raising awareness, campaigning for reforms and of course, helping ex-convicts with jobs and reintegration.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I love it, I am super excited for her. I think it’s fabulous, her story is fabulous, I also love that she’s trying to change the stigma,” said Michell Agoston, operations manager for a criminal defence law firm.

The product itself has proven quite popular as well.

“The peanut butter chocolate is really good too,” added St. Onge.

“The lemon pepper dill, definitely,” said Agoston.

“I tried the caramel fudge, it is excellent as well, but my favourite is lemon meringue,” said Tom Moon, a customer.

O’Brien had one final kernel of wisdom she wanted to share.

“Mistakes are universal but so are comebacks, we’ve all been in places that we wish we weren’t, and we’ve all needed help to get out of there. So, if you know someone that needs help, give it to them and give them a chance and everything will come back around.”

O’Brien said she hopes to use this delicious snack, not just to inspire change, but to prove that everyone deserves a second chance.