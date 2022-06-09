Menu

Crime

Drug bust in West Kelowna sees 8 arrested, 3 vehicles towed: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 5:27 pm
Police say the bust happened along the 2400 block of Last Road, at a home they called a problem residence. View image in full screen
Police say the bust happened along the 2400 block of Last Road, at a home they called a problem residence. Global News

Eight people were arrested, say West Kelowna RCMP, during a drug bust at a ‘problem house’ on Thursday morning.

Police say the bust happened along the 2400 block of Last Road at 10:30 a.m., with officers executing a search warrant under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

In addition to the arrests and multiple police vehicles on scene, three vehicles were towed from the address, including a black Range Rover and a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Read more: Amphetamine pills worth $32M seized in major Quebec drug bust

“This particular residence has been what we deem a problem residence for at least the last 10-15 years, involving drug trafficking, firearms seizures, stolen property seizures,” Sgt. Greg Woodcox told Global News.

Woodcox said it’s a location where “prolific thieves, frankly, bring some stolen property over the last decade or so. And that’s why we’re here.”

The eight people who were arrested were also released, said police, adding that a report will be forwarded to Crown Counsel.

