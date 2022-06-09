Drug bust in West Kelowna sees 8 arrested, 3 vehicles towed: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people were arrested, say West Kelowna RCMP, during a drug bust at a ‘problem house’ on Thursday morning.

Police say the bust happened along the 2400 block of Last Road at 10:30 a.m., with officers executing a search warrant under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

In addition to the arrests and multiple police vehicles on scene, three vehicles were towed from the address, including a black Range Rover and a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

“This particular residence has been what we deem a problem residence for at least the last 10-15 years, involving drug trafficking, firearms seizures, stolen property seizures,” Sgt. Greg Woodcox told Global News.

Woodcox said it’s a location where “prolific thieves, frankly, bring some stolen property over the last decade or so. And that’s why we’re here.”

The eight people who were arrested were also released, said police, adding that a report will be forwarded to Crown Counsel.