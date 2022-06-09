Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1 new case of monkeypox virus confirmed in Toronto, 23 cases under investigation: TPH

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 3:32 pm
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File). View image in full screen
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File).

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says one new case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed.

In a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, TPH said as of Thursday at 3 p.m., there have been nine positive cases of monkeypox and 23 cases that are under investigation.

Read more: Toronto Public Health confirms 2nd case of monkeypox virus

“There is 1 new lab-confirmed case since our last update,” the tweet reads.

Story continues below advertisement

TPH said it will “continue to keep the public informed with updated data” Monday to Friday at 3 p.m.

The health unit announced the first lab-confirmed case of the virus in the city on May 26.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health tagToronto Public Health tagmonkeypox tagmonkeypox outbreak tagTPH tagmonkeypox virus tagtoronto monkeypox tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers