1 new case of monkeypox virus confirmed in Toronto, 23 cases under investigation: TPH

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says one new case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed.

In a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, TPH said as of Thursday at 3 p.m., there have been nine positive cases of monkeypox and 23 cases that are under investigation.

Read more: Toronto Public Health confirms 2nd case of monkeypox virus

“There is 1 new lab-confirmed case since our last update,” the tweet reads.

2/2: We'll continue to keep the public informed w/ updated data Mon-Fri at 3 p.m. Find out more about #Monkeypox, symptoms, prevention, treatment & info on local case numbers: https://t.co/2xHsWzsw6Y. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) June 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

TPH said it will “continue to keep the public informed with updated data” Monday to Friday at 3 p.m.

The health unit announced the first lab-confirmed case of the virus in the city on May 26.