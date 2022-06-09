1 new case of monkeypox virus confirmed in Toronto, 23 cases under investigation: TPH

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says one new case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed.
In a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, TPH said as of Thursday at 3 p.m., there have been nine positive cases of monkeypox and 23 cases that are under investigation.
“There is 1 new lab-confirmed case since our last update,” the tweet reads.
TPH said it will “continue to keep the public informed with updated data” Monday to Friday at 3 p.m.
The health unit announced the first lab-confirmed case of the virus in the city on May 26.
