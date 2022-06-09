Menu

Crime

14-year-old charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 1:11 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Saturday, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent area.

Police said a male youth had followed a female victim off of the elevator in a building and had allegedly brandished a knife towards her and attempted to force her into a stairwell.

Officer said that victim was able to escape by “quickly entering her apartment and locking the door.”

According to police, the youth then entered a laundry room in the building, where a second victim was.

Police said the woman was approached by the male youth and was sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

Officers said the youth then fled the building.

Police said on Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested. He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

