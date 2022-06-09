Menu

Politics

Pride organizers upset that Manitoba premier spoke at rally but did not march

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 12:26 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is apologizing to organizers of the annual Pride parade in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is apologizing to organizers of the annual Pride parade in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is apologizing to organizers of the annual Pride parade in Winnipeg.

Stefanson spoke at the Pride rally at the legislature on Sunday — an event that celebrates the LGBTQ2 community.

Read more: Winnipeg pride festival draws biggest crowd in its history after two-year hiatus

But she did not take part in the parade afterward, and organizers say her staff had promised she would.

Barry Karlenzig, president of Pride Winnipeg, says the government needs to walk alongside the LGBTQ2 community to show its full support.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg pride parade back after two years' Winnipeg pride parade back after two years
Winnipeg pride parade back after two years

Stefanson’s office says there was a miscommunication and Stefanson was booked at two other events on Sunday, including a fundraising run for women’s mental health.

Stefanson has issued an apology that says her staff have reached out to Pride organizers.

Read more: Inside Pride — Exploring the lesser-known part of the term 2SLGBTQQIA+

“I want to sincerely apologize to Pride Winnipeg and the 2SLGBTQ+ community for not being able to join in the march portion of Sunday’s events,” Stefanson said in a prepared statement Thursday.

“Unfortunately, due to a scheduling conflict and miscommunication between my staff and the Pride Winnipeg organizers, I was only able to attend the rally. I was incredibly proud and honoured to be able to take part in the rally and show my solidarity and support to Manitoba’s 2SLGBTQ+ people and community.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
