Toronto’s city manager steps down from role

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city manager Chris Murray has announced that after four years he is stepping down from the role.

Murray will officially be vacating the role on Aug. 19, the city said in a news release on Thursday.

He started as Toronto’s city manager in August 2018 after serving as city manager for the City of Hamilton for 10 years.

“From his first day in Toronto, he began work on workplace culture, equity and inclusion, and enhanced service delivery,” the city said. “Building supportive and affordable housing, expanding transit and maintaining city infrastructure were key priorities.”

Murray assisted in steering the Toronto Public Service into a response and recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said an interim city manager, and the process to get a new permanent city manager, will be announced in the weeks ahead.

“I want to thank Chris Murray for his service to the City of Toronto,” Mayor John Tory said. “I have always appreciated his calm and steady leadership of the Toronto Public Service and I believe it helped our overall efforts as a city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After 14 years at the helm of two cities, I know he is ready to move on and I wish him all the best in his next endeavours.”

Toronto City Manager Chris Murray stepping down News release: https://t.co/M0RQv5uwKS — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 9, 2022