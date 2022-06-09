Riding Mountain MLA Nesbitt sworn in as new Manitoba cabinet minister

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has a new cabinet minister.

At a swearing-in ceremony Thursday, Riding Mountain MLA Greg Nesbitt became minister of natural resources and northern development.

The swearing-in, which also saw Lagimodiere MLA Andrew Smith take on the role of minister responsible for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, comes after the resignation of longtime cabinet member Scott Fielding.

Smith will retain his previous ministerial roles along with the new assignment.

“Minister Nesbitt is long-time business owner and community leader and understands the importance rural economic development plays in building a strong and vibrant province,” said Stefanson.

“I am confident Minister Nesbitt will play an important role as we continue with our efforts for economic recovery and growth and building hope and opportunity for all Manitobans.”

