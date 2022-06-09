Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

91-year-old passenger dies after collision in Malahide Township: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 10:17 am
Elgin County OPP investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line in Malahide Township on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Elgin County OPP investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line in Malahide Township on Monday, June 6, 2022. File

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Malahide Township on Monday.

The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line took place around 12:40 p.m., first responders said.

Both drivers and one passenger in each vehicle were taken to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries.

Trending Stories

One of the passengers in the vehicle, a 91-year-old from Thames Centre, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Investigation tagLdnont tagFatal tagtwo vehicle collision tagElgin County OPP tagmalahide township tagimperial road tagron mcneil line tag91-year-old tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers