91-year-old passenger dies after collision in Malahide Township: OPP

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Malahide Township on Monday.

The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line took place around 12:40 p.m., first responders said.

Both drivers and one passenger in each vehicle were taken to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, a 91-year-old from Thames Centre, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.