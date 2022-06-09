Menu

Canada

Manitoba encourages residents to get outside this weekend with a free fishing licence and park pass

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 9:11 am
The province is once again encouraging Manitobans to get outside this weekend with free provincial park access and a free family fishing Environment. View image in full screen
The province is once again encouraging Manitobans to get outside this weekend with free provincial park access and a free family fishing Environment. Getty Images

The province is once again encouraging Manitobans to get outside this weekend with free provincial park access and a free family fishing environment.

Vehicle permits are not required to visit provincial parks from Friday through to Sunday, though regular fees still apply for provincial campgrounds.

“Spanning more than four million hectares of land and water, Manitoba’s provincial parks have something for everyone,” Parks Minister Jeff Wharton said in a press release Thursday.

“Whatever adventure piques your interest — whether it’s hiking, going for a picnic, mountain biking, using an accessible trail, canoeing or beyond — you are sure to find what you’re looking for in one of our incredible provincial parks.”

Park visitors are advised to monitor provincial park conditions for closures and advisories due to flooding or weather conditions.

Additionally, anglers can go fishing without a licence provincewide, with the exception of national parks on Saturday and Sunday.

“Our government is also proud to continue offering the free family fishing weekend, which was first held in 1992,” Wharton said.

“This weekend gives Manitobans and visitors the chance to experience world-class fishing on our amazing waterways,” he added.

Anglers participating in the free family fishing weekend are allowed to keep a conservation licence limit of fish, which includes four walleye or sauger, four northern pike, two smallmouth bass, one lake trout, one channel catfish and two stocked trout.

Other rules and regulations will apply. Find out more on the province’s website.

 

