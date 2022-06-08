Swim, Drink, Fish hosts Clean Water Kickoff event in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The water conservation group Swim, Drink, Fish, held a clean water kickoff event Wednesday.

Members of the water preservation non-profit Swim, Drink, Fish, as well as members of the group River First YGK gathered at the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes to talk water conservation.

Swim, Drink, Fish, released data from the past two years of testing at their hubs, including one in Kingston. President Mark Mattson raved about the work the City of Kingston has done to keep the water quality high.

“This level of transparency is just unparalleled, really, in the country or even in the states where I work. The city, really, very creative but also very accountable to the people of Kingston,” said Mattson.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City of Kingston would be interested in acquiring a prime piece of waterfront property

Water testing at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and behind Providence Care showed near perfect records for clean tests in the two year report.

Jeremy Milloy, co-ordinator for River First YGK, spoke about the partnership between River First and Swim, Drink, Fish.

“We are both committed to care of the waterfront and growing that, so, I think that there’s a lot of potential for us to continue working together,” he said.

Mattson says that places like Gord Downie Pier are assets that they hope to see popping up elsewhere in Kingston so that people can continue enjoying the quality water in the city.