City of Kingston would be interested in acquiring a prime piece of waterfront property

Nothing is official, but another piece of Kingston’s waterfront puzzle near Lemoine Point could soon be fitting into place.

Operations at the private farm by Lemoine Point are apparently winding down. Global News was unable to contact the farm’s owner but someone close to the farming operation told us that most of the livestock has been sold.

It has long been considered a prized piece of waterfront real estate that Kingston would like to acquire in the city’s west end.

“Really, it’s up to the existing property owners and the family to decide what, if anything, they do want to do with that property,” Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said. “So we want to be really respectful, obviously, of the existing property owners — we’re always happy to talk but there’s really no other information to share at this point.”

The municipality already owns a large piece of land to the east of the farm at the end of Front Road across from the airport that was purchased in 2016.

Adding the farm to the city’s land assembly would be a nice fit with Kingston’s Waterfront Master Plan.

“This is a property that has been identified in previous public discussions about the waterfront — a property that the city could consider acquiring,” Paterson said.

Acquiring the farm would extend the well-used Lemoine Point Conservation Area farther south. Officials with Cataraqui Conservation say they are not aware of any land sale negotiations going on at this time.