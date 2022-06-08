RCMP investigating peace officer impersonation in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is investigating an incident where a man falsely “identified himself as police” before attempting to enter a woman’s home near Valleyview, Alta.

Officers said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. on June 8 in the M.D. of Greenview.

The man first identified himself as police and, believing him, the woman opened her door. Police said the suspect attempted to enter her home and the woman was able to close her door and immediately call 911.

The man fled the scene in what is believed to be a dark-coloured SUV.

The suspect is described as a short male with a dark-coloured mustache and full beard, brush-cut hair. Police said the man spoke with a “Spanish” accent. RCMP said the man was dressed in regular clothing but was wearing a police vest over a grey shirt that stated ‘POLICE’ on the chest and had a gold-coloured badge on the shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP reminded citizens that they can “request identification from anyone identifying themselves as a police officer.”

“Citizens can request to see the officer’s police badge as well as a police photo identification card which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number,” the release stated.

Residents can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact RCMP at 780-524-3345. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.