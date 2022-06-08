Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigating peace officer impersonation in northern Alberta

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 9:12 pm
An Alberta RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An Alberta RCMP vehicle. Kendra Slugoski, Global News (file)

RCMP is investigating an incident where a man falsely “identified himself as police” before attempting to enter a woman’s home near Valleyview, Alta.

Officers said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. on June 8 in the M.D. of Greenview.

The man first identified himself as police and, believing him, the woman opened her door. Police said the suspect attempted to enter her home and the woman was able to close her door and immediately call 911.

The man fled the scene in what is believed to be a dark-coloured SUV.

The suspect is described as a short male with a dark-coloured mustache and full beard, brush-cut hair. Police said the man spoke with a “Spanish” accent. RCMP said the man was dressed in regular clothing but was wearing a police vest over a grey shirt that stated ‘POLICE’ on the chest and had a gold-coloured badge on the shoulder.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP reminded citizens that they can “request identification from anyone identifying themselves as a police officer.”

“Citizens can request to see the officer’s police badge as well as a police photo identification card which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number,” the release stated.

Residents can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact RCMP at 780-524-3345. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagAlberta RCMP tagAlberta crime tagValleyview RCMP tagPolice impersonation tagRCMP impersonation tagValleyview officer impersonation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers