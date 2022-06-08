Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers in her home, questioning 11-year-old daughter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2022 12:35 pm
RCMP View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters. A western Newfoundland woman says she's still shaken after she awoke early Sunday morning to find that RCMP officers had entered her home while her family slept. CP

A western Newfoundland woman says she’s still shaken after she awoke early Sunday morning to find that RCMP officers had entered her home while her family slept and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.

Cortney Pike says it was around 5:30 a.m. when she heard a man’s voice yell “Hello!” inside her house, prompting her boyfriend Andrew Dunphy to jump out of bed and open the bedroom door.

She said in an interview today he saw two male RCMP officers walking down the hall toward the couple’s room, adding that the officers said they were looking for a missing girl.

Read more: Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags

Pike says when the officers left, her 11-year-old daughter said the two policemen had entered her room and questioned her.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Norway House RCMP officers deliver baby' Norway House RCMP officers deliver baby
Norway House RCMP officers deliver baby – May 21, 2022

The Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP said today in a statement the officers were looking for a missing girl and knocked and rang the doorbell before entering the house.

Pike says her home doesn’t have a doorbell and the experience has left her feeling violated and unsafe.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagNewfoundland tagMounties tagRoyal Canadian Mounted Police tagNewfoundland and Labrador RCMP tagnewfoundland woman home RCMP tagRCMP newfoundland tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers