Economy

Dollarama sales rose 12.4% in Q1 as COVID-19 restrictions eased

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2022 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'Businesses recovering from pandemic restrictions' Businesses recovering from pandemic restrictions
How are businesses recovering now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for a few months? Some say they have a long way to go. Michelle Karlenzig reports. – May 10, 2022

Dollarama Inc. has reported a first-quarter profit of $145.5 million, up from $113.6 million in the same quarter last year, as its sales rose 12.4 per cent compared with a year ago.

Dollarama CEO Neil Rossy says with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions early in the quarter the company saw a double-digit increase in customer traffic, coupled with strong demand for everyday consumables and seasonal products.

Read more: Dollarama to sell products priced up to $5 as retailer sees Q4 profit, sales rise

The retailer says its profit amounted to 49 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended May 1, up from a profit of 37 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Trending Stories

Sales in the first quarter of the company’s 2023 financial year totalled $1.07 billion, up from $954.2 million.

The increase in sales came as comparable store sales rose 7.3 per cent.

The growth includes a 14.4 per cent increase in the number of transactions, but a 6.2 per cent drop in average transaction size.

Click to play video: 'Here’s why Dollarama may have to raise its prices' Here’s why Dollarama may have to raise its prices
Here’s why Dollarama may have to raise its prices – Jun 8, 2018
© 2022 The Canadian Press
