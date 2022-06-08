Menu

Politics

Redhead wins seat in Thompson byelection; NDP victorious

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2022 8:27 am
Thompson NDP candidate Eric Redhead. View image in full screen
Thompson NDP candidate Eric Redhead. Facebook/Eric Redhead

The opposition New Democrats have retained a northern Manitoba constituency with a decisive byelection victory.

Eric Redhead has won the Thompson seat, defeating the only other candidate, Charlotte Larocque, a small-business owner who ran for the governing Progressive Conservatives.

Redhead is a former chief of the Shamattawa First Nation.

The Thompson riding has been vacant since the death in December of New Democrat Danielle Adams, who was killed in a highway crash.

The constituency has been won by the New Democrats in all but two elections since 1969.

Read more: Manitoba cabinet minister says she won’t run for mayor of Winnipeg

With the result, the Tory government still has a solid majority with 36 of the 57 legislature seats. The NDP has 18 and the Liberals have three.

“This campaign was about one thing: the future northern families want,” Redhead said late Tuesday in a release.

“I’m honoured that northerners chose me to carry on the legacy of Danielle Adams. Like her, I’m going to fight for the health care you need, the opportunities you deserve and a life you can afford.”

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said Redhead is a leader who cares about the community and its future.

“I know he will be an excellent MLA, who focuses on fixing the damage the PCs caused and making life more affordable for northerners,” Kinew said in a release.

“His election is one more step towards an NDP government that works for all Manitobans.”

