Politics

Manitoba cabinet minister says she won’t run for mayor of Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 7:53 pm
Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires says she has decided not to run to be Winnipeg's next mayor. View image in full screen
Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires says she has decided not to run to be Winnipeg's next mayor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires says she will not run to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.

Squires had reportedly been considering a bid for the mayor’s seat, but a in post on her Instagram account Tuesday, the Progressive Conservative MLA from Riel said she’s ultimately decided against the idea.

Read more: Notable names register to run in Winnipeg’s mayoral race

“Many things have happened in both my personal and political lives this week that have caused me to pause and seriously re-consider if the timing is right for me to launch a bid to become the Mayor of Winnipeg,” the post reads.

“Though I will disappoint many who have strongly encouraged and supported me, I have decided to focus on my family and continue in my role helping Manitobans as the minister of Families.”

Squires’ decision comes a day after fellow Tory cabinet minister, Scott Fielding, announced he is stepping away from politics to work in the private sector.

Trending Stories

Fielding was serving as natural resources and northern development minister at the time of his resignation, as well as the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.

Fielding, a former Winnipeg city councillor, was shuffled out of the finance portfolio five months ago in a move widely seen as a demotion.

Read more: Manitoba cabinet minister’s resignation ‘a little surprising’: political analyst

Both Fielding’s decision to retire and Squires’ decision to stay the course come 16 months before the next scheduled provincial election and at a time when the governing Progressive Conservatives have been trailing the Opposition New Democrats in opinion polls.

There are currently nine candidates registered in the race to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.

Winnipeg’s municipal election takes place Oct. 26.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Mayor Brian Bowman wraps up Big City Mayors’ Caucus in Regina' Mayor Brian Bowman wraps up Big City Mayors’ Caucus in Regina
Mayor Brian Bowman wraps up Big City Mayors’ Caucus in Regina
