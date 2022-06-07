SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

World Bank board approves $1.49 billion in funds for Ukraine

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 7, 2022 5:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Grand Manan welcoming Ukrainian family' Grand Manan welcoming Ukrainian family
Just off New Brunswick’s southern coast, the island of Grand Manan is welcoming a family from Ukraine that fled from the war there. As Travis Fortnum reports, it’s a unique situation for both the arrivals and the rural community.

The World Bank said on Tuesday its board of executive directors approved $1.49 billion of additional financing for Ukraine to help pay wages for government and social workers, expanding the bank’s total pledged support for Kyiv to over $4 billion.

Read more: Russia says it now has control of 97% of Ukraine’s Luhansk region

The World Bank said in a statement that the latest round of funding for Ukraine is supported by financing guarantees from Britain, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Latvia. The project is also being supported by parallel financing from Italy and contributions from a new Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

© 2022 Reuters
Ukraine tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagWorld Bank tagukraine news today tagworld bank ukraine tagukraine world bank tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers