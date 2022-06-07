Lambton OPP arrest 16-year-old for threatening message on wall of Petrolia high school

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a youth has been arrested and charged with mischief after a threatening message was written on the wall of a high school in Petrolia, Ont., last week.

OPP say the 16-year-old from Plympton-Wyoming, Ont., has been arrested and charged with uttering threats and mischief after a threatening message was written on one of the washroom walls of Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCCVI) High School in Petrolia.

On Thursday, June 2, the Lambton County OPP School Resource Officer started investigating the threatening message with OPP Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Following the investigation, police were able to identify and arrest the accused on June 6.

The youth has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice-Sarnia at a later date.

