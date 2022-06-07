Saskatoon Public Schools hosts first powwow in more than two years

Send this page to someone via email

After years without the Saskatoon Public School powwow, it has made its return, but this time at the SaskTel Centre.

“This is something we’ve all been waiting for, something to see for all of our students, local community and folks to come and enjoy” said Don Speidel, cultural resource liaison at Saskatoon Public Schools.

This was the first time SaskTel Centre has held the event and more than 7,000 students and staff filled the building to honour Indigenous Peoples History Month and take part in the music and dance.

“As you can see by the turnout and the energy and the vibe here, we’re so happy to be at SaskTel Centre and so it’s just so great, so comforting,” says Speidel.

When asked what the event is about and what it means he said its a gathering of nations and a chance for people to come together in a positive way.

“This has been kind of a dream come true and it’s so good to see just it come to life,” he says. “You put it out there, you manifest it and then it can come together.”

For Speidel, seeing the whole event come together after such a long time makes it all worth it.

