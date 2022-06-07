Menu

Health

In-person visits suspended at B.C. prison after COVID-19 outbreak

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 5:38 pm
Matsqui prison View image in full screen
The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In-person visits to B.C.’s Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford have been suspended following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.

The Correctional Service of Canada said 28 inmates at the prison are affected and staff have put measures in place to minimize the spread of the virus.

Read more: Matsqui Institution on 4th day of lockdown as staff conduct ‘exceptional search’

The organization said all staff members have been provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) including medical masks, N95 respirators and face shields. All inmates are provided with medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site are continuing.

CSC also said all inmates are offered COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters.

Click to play video: 'Activists, community members demand depopulation of Ontario jails following COVID-19 outbreaks' Activists, community members demand depopulation of Ontario jails following COVID-19 outbreaks
Activists, community members demand depopulation of Ontario jails following COVID-19 outbreaks – Mar 20, 2021

Virtual options are being used to replace in-person visits at this time.

