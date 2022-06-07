Sagkeeng teen accused of intentionally hitting pedestrians with car, faces murder charge

A teenage girl from Sagkeeng First Nation is in custody facing serious charges, including second-degree murder, after an incident Friday that Manitoba RCMP say involved pedestrians being intentionally hit with a vehicle.
The incident occurred near Dupont Street in Powerview-Pine Falls around 8:45 p.m, police said. Officers found an injured 27-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, who was declared dead at the scene.
Powerview RCMP allege a 15-year-old girl was driving the vehicle and deliberately hit the two pedestrians.
The teen faces charges of second-degree murder charge and assault with a weapon. She was to appear Tuesday in a Winnipeg courtroom.
RCMP continue to investigate.
