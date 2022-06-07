Rainfall warning for parts of London, Ont., says Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for London-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County on Tuesday.

Predictions indicate total rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 millimetres.

According to Environment Canada, showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

The warning comes after hundreds of Londoners braced for the rain Monday while attending a vigil to honour the anniversary of the Afzaal family death in London, Ont.