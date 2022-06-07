Menu

Weather

Rainfall warning for parts of London, Ont., says Environment Canada

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 8:41 am
According to the alert from Environment Canada, showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west on June 7, 2022.
The Canadian Press/Darren Pittman

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for London-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County on Tuesday.

Predictions indicate total rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 millimetres.

Read more: Memorial plaza unveiled as Muslim youth reclaim site of London, Ont. attack

According to Environment Canada, showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

The warning comes after hundreds of Londoners braced for the rain Monday while attending a vigil to honour the anniversary of the Afzaal family death in London, Ont.

