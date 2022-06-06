Saskatoon teen CrossFit athlete competing against the world’s best

Send this page to someone via email

Brynn Delainey finishes her half-day at school and then arrives at her second home, CrossFit 306.

“CrossFit is something I look forward to, it’s my happy place,” Delainey said. “It’s where I have fun because I have a group of coaches and friends and we are almost like a family.”

The 15-year-old is fairly new to the sport and she’s only been training consistently at a high level for the last two years.

At five-feet-nine-inches tall, Delainey outgrew gymnastics both physically and mentally which led her to a new type of gym.

“As I kept training I got better and better and then I started entering competitions kinda for fun, then I realized I could actually do well in it,” Delainey said.

For the second year in a row, Delainey put her talents to the test trying to qualify for the CrossFit Games.

Athletes from around the world submit videos of themselves doing set workouts for each qualifying round.

“I knew I was moving up in the sport but I didn’t know I would end up being top 30,” Delainey said. “It’s unreal that I could make it that far. I was super happy and proud of myself.”

Delainey finished 22nd out of approximately 1,500 14 and 15-year-olds which is a huge improvement from her 55th place finish last year.

One of her coaches believes the sky’s the limit when it comes to her potential.

“That’s kind of the beauty of CrossFit for anybody but particularly for Brynn coming in with her skill set, her background, where she’s been in the past,” said TJ Nicholson, who’s also the director of operations at CrossFit 306. “I think she’s got bright things in her future.”

Delainey’s ultimate long-term goal is to compete in the CrossFit Games but for now, she’s just going to make every workout count.

“I just want to improve,” Delainey said.