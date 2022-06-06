Menu

Crime

2 men stabbed, 3rd found dead at Slave Lake encampment prompts homicide investigation

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 5:17 pm
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on.
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP

Two men were injured and a third was found dead after RCMP were called to reports of a stabbing at a homeless camp in Slave Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they initially responded just after 3 p.m., to a report of a possible stabbing victim in the southwest area of Slave Lake, where Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said an encampment of sorts has formed.

Police first found a 22-year-old man with multiple apparent stab wounds in another area and discovered he had come from the camp.

Read more: Slave Lake councillor apologizes for ‘stop feeding them’ comments toward homeless community

RCMP said officers then patrolled the area and found a second man, who is 28, that was also injured. The extent of their wounds was not known, but both men were taken by EMS to the hospital.

Trending Stories
As police continued to search the area, they found a man who was dead. Police couldn’t say if he was also stabbed. He has yet to be identified and no date for an autopsy was released.

Police secured the area and the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the homicide investigation.

Read more: Tackling homelessness in rural Alberta: the success and the challenges

No arrests have been made, but RCMP said on Tuesday it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3045 or your local police. Anonyous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Slave Lake is about 240 kilometres north of Edmonton.

