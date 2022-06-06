Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan man wins second $1 million lottery

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 3:50 pm
D'Arcy Glover won his second $1 million in just four years on May 27, 2022. View image in full screen
D'Arcy Glover won his second $1 million in just four years on May 27, 2022. Josh Schaefer / GetMyPhoto.ca

Many people can only dream of winning the lottery, but for D’Arcy Glover, he’s done it not just once but twice.

Glover won $1 million on the May 27 Western Max draw, just four years after winning a cool $1 million in 2018 off a Lotto Max draw.

After checking his numbers on the Sask Lotteries website, Glover found he was yet again a winner.

“I woke up at 3 a.m. and thought I should check my tickets since I was already up,” Glover said. “This was the first one I checked.”

After seeing his winning numbers, he ran into his bedroom and woke up his wife

“I think I just won another million!” Glover recalled exclaiming with a laugh. “This time around, it’s probably more of a good feeling because as much as it’s a cliché, ‘what are the odds?!'”

Glover’s winning ticket came from the Saskatoon Co-op Dalmeny C-Store, located just north of Saskatoon.

Glover’s ticket netted him his windfall by matching the numbers for one of the 14 $1 million prizes — 1, 3, 6, 30, 34, 36, and 39. He also won $10 by matching the last two numbers on the EXTRA.

Glover says he doesn’t have any current plans with his windfall.

“I don’t think much will change,” he said.

