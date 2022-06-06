Saskatchewan man wins second $1 million lottery

Send this page to someone via email

Many people can only dream of winning the lottery, but for D’Arcy Glover, he’s done it not just once but twice.

Glover won $1 million on the May 27 Western Max draw, just four years after winning a cool $1 million in 2018 off a Lotto Max draw.

After checking his numbers on the Sask Lotteries website, Glover found he was yet again a winner.

“I woke up at 3 a.m. and thought I should check my tickets since I was already up,” Glover said. “This was the first one I checked.”

After seeing his winning numbers, he ran into his bedroom and woke up his wife

“I think I just won another million!” Glover recalled exclaiming with a laugh. “This time around, it’s probably more of a good feeling because as much as it’s a cliché, ‘what are the odds?!'”

Glover’s winning ticket came from the Saskatoon Co-op Dalmeny C-Store, located just north of Saskatoon.

Glover’s ticket netted him his windfall by matching the numbers for one of the 14 $1 million prizes — 1, 3, 6, 30, 34, 36, and 39. He also won $10 by matching the last two numbers on the EXTRA.

Glover says he doesn’t have any current plans with his windfall.

“I don’t think much will change,” he said.

