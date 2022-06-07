Three southeastern Ontario roads make CAA’s list of worst for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The CAA is out with its annual list of worst roads, and two from southeastern Ontario have made it into the top 10.

Kingston’s Queen Street, Prince Edward County’s Barker Street as well as Highway 49 which runs through Prince Edward County finished 10th, third and fourth, respectively.

Hamilton’s Barton Street East took top “honours” this year.

“This year’s Worst Roads campaign once again solidified the fact that although much work has been done across the province to maintain and repair Ontario’s roads, greater investment is needed to tackle the staggering municipal infrastructure deficit in Ontario,” said Bryan Hocking, chief executive of the Ontario Road Builders’ Association.

“Building and maintaining infrastructure is a critical part of Ontario’s long-term economic plan, and even more important to our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must begin to build the necessary infrastructure today so we can be ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” he added.

According to the CAA, the campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made.

“Votes submitted to the CAA Worst Roads campaign are compiled and released as an annual provincial top-10 list along with a series on regional lists, all designed to spark a dialogue with governments and to help pave the way for safer roads across Ontario,” the CAA said in a news release.