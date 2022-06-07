Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Three southeastern Ontario roads make CAA’s list of worst for 2022

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 9:52 am
Kingston, Ont.'s Queen St. has been named one of Ontario's worst roads accoring to CAA. View image in full screen
Kingston, Ont.'s Queen St. has been named one of Ontario's worst roads accoring to CAA. Global News

The CAA is out with its annual list of worst roads, and two from southeastern Ontario have made it into the top 10.

Kingston’s Queen Street, Prince Edward County’s Barker Street as well as Highway 49 which runs through Prince Edward County finished 10th, third and fourth, respectively.

Hamilton’s Barton Street East took top “honours” this year.

Read more: Loyalist Township prepares to move forward after Bresee’s provincial election victory

“This year’s Worst Roads campaign once again solidified the fact that although much work has been done across the province to maintain and repair Ontario’s roads, greater investment is needed to tackle the staggering municipal infrastructure deficit in Ontario,” said Bryan Hocking, chief executive of the Ontario Road Builders’ Association.

“Building and maintaining infrastructure is a critical part of Ontario’s long-term economic plan, and even more important to our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We must begin to build the necessary infrastructure today so we can be ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” he added.

According to the CAA, the campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made.

Click to play video: 'A Kingston high school concert band continues to impress including on the national stage.' A Kingston high school concert band continues to impress including on the national stage.
A Kingston high school concert band continues to impress including on the national stage.

“Votes submitted to the CAA Worst Roads campaign are compiled and released as an annual provincial top-10 list along with a series on regional lists, all designed to spark a dialogue with governments and to help pave the way for safer roads across Ontario,” the CAA said in a news release.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CAA tagQueen Street tagWorst Roads tagCAA Worst Roads tagHighway 49 taghighway 49 prince edward county tagqueen street kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers