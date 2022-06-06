Death of 46-year-old man found in Wascana Lake ruled accidental: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Three days after a body was found in Wascana Lake, Regina police and the coroner’s office have determined the death appears to be accidental.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday June 3, Regina Police and Regina Fire and Protective Services were dispatched to the north side of Wascana Lake for a report of a 46 year-old man unresponsive in the water.

The man was located by Regina Fire and Protective Services and brought to shore. Despite attempts to revive the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was ruled accidental Monday morning.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement

0:30 Wascana Park Fountain Vandalized With Bubbles Wascana Park Fountain Vandalized With Bubbles